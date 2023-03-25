Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on SON. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

