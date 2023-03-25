Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tesla, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.74. The company has a market capitalization of $602.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

