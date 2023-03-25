Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Issued By William Blair

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.
INKT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
