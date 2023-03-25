Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Cut by Analyst

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.