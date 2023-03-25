Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Decreased by Analyst

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

