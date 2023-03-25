Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Decreased by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FL. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of FL stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

