Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Lowered by Wedbush

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.7 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $208,848,000 after buying an additional 500,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.