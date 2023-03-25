Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted by Zacks Research

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

NVDA stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.