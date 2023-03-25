Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

