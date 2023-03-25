QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.