Raymond James Trims Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price to $1.50

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday.
Mogo Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of MOGO stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.14.
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.
