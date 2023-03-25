Raymond James Trims Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price to $1.50

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo

Mogo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mogo by 88.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.