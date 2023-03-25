Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1,385.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $820.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $824.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $753.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $735.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

