Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.75. The stock has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

