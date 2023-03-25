Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

