Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 947 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 138,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $158.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

