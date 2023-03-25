Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires Shares of 841 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 22,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.03 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

