Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

