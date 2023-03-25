Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $602.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

