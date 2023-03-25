Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 629 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

CI opened at $260.21 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.39 and a 200-day moving average of $303.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

