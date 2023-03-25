Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 3,376 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 105,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,742,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

