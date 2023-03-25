Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 24,247 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,247 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.