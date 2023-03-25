Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CRO Sells $39,305.52 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $39,305.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 515,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $26,726.40.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33.

RENT stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

