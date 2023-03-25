Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Larry Steinberg Sells 15,826 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $44,154.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 666,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,515.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Larry Steinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Larry Steinberg sold 11,728 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $30,023.68.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $13,322.54.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.