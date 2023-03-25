Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Larry Steinberg Sells 15,826 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $44,154.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 666,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,515.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Larry Steinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 20th, Larry Steinberg sold 11,728 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $30,023.68.
  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $13,322.54.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

