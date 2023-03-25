Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Sells $20,224.00 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Sarah K. Tam sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $20,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.40 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

About Rent the Runway

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

