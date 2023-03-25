Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Sells $20,224.00 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Sarah K. Tam sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $20,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rent the Runway Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.40 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.
Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent the Runway (RENT)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.