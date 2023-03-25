Research Analysts Set Expectations for 3M’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.20. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

