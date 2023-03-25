Reviewing Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) & VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 896.43% 18.84% 10.01% VOC Energy Trust 91.87% 141.94% 141.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 43.72 $310,000.00 N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $23.59 million 5.82 $21.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares Altex Industries and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VOC Energy Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Altex Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership of interests in onshore oil and gas properties, purchase and sale of oil and gas properties, and the drill of exploratory and development wells. It also offers forced draft air cooler and heat exchangers, shell and tube heat exchangers, and maintenance and turnaround services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

