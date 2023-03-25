Reviewing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69% RenovaCare N/A -5,071.08% -251.03%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 258.13%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $4.19 million 11.61 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -1.28 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -2.17

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

