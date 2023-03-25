Reviewing Grab (GRAB) and The Competition

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grab to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grab and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.09 Grab Competitors $5.12 billion $38.96 million -19.87

Analyst Recommendations

Grab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Grab and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 763 4691 10042 252 2.62

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 46.23%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -46.15% -9,233.32% -5.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grab rivals beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

