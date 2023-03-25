Reviewing TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG – Get Rating) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Morphic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morphic $70.81 million 20.78 -$59.04 million ($1.59) -23.41

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Morphic.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Morphic 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Morphic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Morphic has a consensus target price of $65.71, indicating a potential upside of 76.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Morphic shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Morphic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Morphic -83.38% -16.68% -15.06%

Volatility & Risk

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. Its products include Birinapant and SHAPE. The company was founded by Yigong Shi, John M. Gill and Mark A. McKinlay in July 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer in August 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

