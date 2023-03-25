Reviewing Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos -6,586.84% N/A -159.23% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -296.01% -89.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vivos and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $40,000.00 583.18 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($7.09) -0.07

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivos and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,266.03%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vivos.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Vivos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

