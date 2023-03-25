Richard A. Widdicombe Purchases 5,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 681,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Heritage Insurance stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 247,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
