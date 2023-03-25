Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($65.09) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.10) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($84.74) to GBX 7,400 ($90.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($71.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($82.28) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,123.08 ($75.19).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,253 ($64.51) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($78.67). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,922.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,486.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,522.44%.

In other news, insider Kaisa Hietala purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,313 ($65.25) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($32,623.11). In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.73), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($157,595.16). Also, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.25) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,623.11). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

