Robert Anthony Broen Buys 5,000 Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen acquired 5,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

ATH opened at C$2.93 on Friday. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

