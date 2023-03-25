Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.82. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 64.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.