Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Sells $96,000,000.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 493.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 736.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 303,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

