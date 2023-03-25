Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,439,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,814,376 shares.The stock last traded at $6.95 and had previously closed at $7.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,371.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $664,253,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,371.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,121,433 shares of company stock valued at $128,707,169. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

