Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

