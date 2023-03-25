Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

