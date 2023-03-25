Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
