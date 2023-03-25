Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.