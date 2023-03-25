Romano Brothers AND Company Has $2.95 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day moving average is $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

