Romano Brothers AND Company Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

