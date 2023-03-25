Romano Brothers AND Company Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,467,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,679,000 after buying an additional 106,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,760,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,801,000 after buying an additional 75,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,252,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AGR opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

