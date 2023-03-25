Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

