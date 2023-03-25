Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.23.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

