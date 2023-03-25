Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases 2,176 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after acquiring an additional 680,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of K opened at $65.47 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.