Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in NIKE were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Insider Activity

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

