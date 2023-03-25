Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

