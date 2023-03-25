Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,375 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after buying an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,824,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

