Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 150 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in AON were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $309.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.73. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

