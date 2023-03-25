Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 300 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

